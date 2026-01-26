Center for Bioethics & Culture Written Testimony on Nebraska Bills LB 730, LB 731, and LB 732

At the Center for Bioethics & Culture (CBC), our mission is clear:

“to educate and inform members of the general public, thought leaders, lawmakers, and others on ethical issues in healthcare, biomedical research, and biotechnological advancement.”

Recently, we were contacted regarding three bills in Nebraska aimed at protecting vulnerable individuals from harmful medical interventions masquerading as care. While we could not testify in person, we submitted written testimony prior to each committee hearing.

All three bills involve how society defines sex and gender in law, human identity, medical treatment, and care standards. They raise bioethical questions about human dignity, bodily autonomy, medical decision-making, and the role of law in regulating medical practice — issues central to CBC’s mission.

LB 730 — Restrooms and Locker Rooms Defined by Sex (PDF)

What the bill does:

Requires public schools and state agencies to designate restrooms and locker rooms based on biological sex (male or female).

Mandates administrative definitions of a person’s sex in this binary way.

LB 731 — Gender Transition Malpractice Accountability Act (PDF)

What the bill does:

Extends the time window for people harmed by so-called “gender-related care” to sue providers.

Creates new liability provisions for professional negligence in “transgender medicine”.

Requires insurance coverage for treatments or procedures resulting from these interventions and coverage for care for detransitioners!

LB 732 — Restrictions on “Gender-Related Care” for Minors (PDF)

What the bill does: