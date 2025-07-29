Join The Center for Bioethics and Culture and St. Philip Lutheran Church for a free three-part discussion on the ethical, medical, and social implications of how modern families are formed in today’s technological and cultural landscape.
Part 3: Adoption & Foster Care
Presenter: Katherine Tom, Regional Director, Help One Child
Katherine is a bio, adoptive and foster mom. She and her family
have been fostering for seven years and have had the honor to welcome four little ones into their home throughout that time.
Where: 8850 Davona Drive
Dublin, CA 94568
When: Sunday, November 2, 6 PM
Register by email: admin@stphilipchurch.com
