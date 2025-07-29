Join The Center for Bioethics and Culture and St. Philip Lutheran Church for a free three-part discussion on the ethical, medical, and social implications of how modern families are formed in today’s technological and cultural landscape.

Part 3: Adoption & Foster Care

Presenter: Katherine Tom, Regional Director, Help One Child

Katherine is a bio, adoptive and foster mom. She and her family

have been fostering for seven years and have had the honor to welcome four little ones into their home throughout that time.

Where: 8850 Davona Drive

Dublin, CA 94568

When: Sunday, November 2, 6 PM

Register by email: admin@stphilipchurch.com