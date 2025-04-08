The Center for Bioethics & Culture submitted to the United Nations the following letter as a response to the call for input to the thematic report of the Special Rapporteur on violence against women and girls to the General Assembly 80th session on surrogacy and violence against women and girls.

Surrogacy presents complex ethical, legal, and human rights challenges, particularly concerning the rights and well-being of women and girls. While some view surrogacy as a means of reproductive autonomy, its practice has led to concerns regarding exploitation, coercion, and violence against women and children. The grief and heartache of infertility is palpable, but that pain can never justify the harmful, exploitative nature of the surrogacy industry. We in no way minimize the heartache that comes from infertility, but we must not harm women and children. The Center for Bioethics and Culture has been a voice educating on the exploitive nature and harms of surrogacy for the last 25 years via film-making, writing, researching, and other efforts. This submission from the Center for Bioethics and Culture aims to address some of the key questions outlined by the Special Rapporteur, examining the risks, accountability mechanisms, and legal frameworks governing surrogacy, while providing recommendations for enhanced protections. Read the whole letter here.