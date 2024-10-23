Recently, the Center for Bioethics and Culture had an opportunity to show our support for detransitioners and make a permanent mark on the right side of history. Along with Jordan Peterson, Chloe Cole, Laura Becker, Gays Against Groomers and numerous other detransitioners, desisters, scholars, researchers, healthcare providers, and public officials we supported and signed an amicus brief for the U.S. v Skrmetti case. Our Amicus brief supports the State of Tennessee (the respondents) in their legislative action to restrict “gender-affirming” care for minors.

In the U.S. v Skrmetti case going before the Supreme Court, claimants assert that bans on “gender affirming care” violate the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution. The amicus was a non-political and non-polarizing position brief with a focus on pediatric gender affirming care and its relationship to equal protection. Through legal, medical, and bioethical arguments, the amicus demonstrates the lack of clarity in the medical field on the benefits, or lack thereof, in the field of gender medicine, and it highlights the fact that the bans are actually protective of de-transitioners’ rights and others like them suffering from the consequences of pediatric medical transitioning. In the world of pediatric “gender care” there is an inherent harm and a lack of informed consent that cannot be ignored. This amicus was one of many and we encourage you to read the briefs, which can be found online. The CBC has been very clear on its position on “transgender medicine”, especially in minors. After producing three documentaries (Trans Mission: What’s the rush to reassign gender?, Detransitions Diaries: Saving Our Sisters, and The Lost Boys: Searching for Manhood) and publishing a book on the topic, it was time for us to make our mark at the Supreme Court. This case will have long lasting effects in this country. It is speculated that oral arguments on the case will take place sometime in December before the close of 2024.