As Summer dwindles and the rhythms of the Fall start to be felt here in the US, the CBC is ramping up for a busy few months.

This month we will see two significant events involving our Paul Ramsey Institute. The CBC will host the First Annual Paul Ramsey Alumni Network Meeting, our new initiative to allow our alumni to gather and discuss their ongoing work and deliberate their efforts to make positive changes in academia, medicine, law, and culture regarding the national and global discussion on bioethics.

The Alumni will also join our PRI Fellows for the September PRI meeting, allowing for greater collaboration between the PRI Scholars, Fellows, and Alumni.

Kallie and Jennifer will be in Lisbon, Portugal to promote our newest film, The Lost Boys: Searching for Manhoo, and participate in the European conversation on sex and gender issues.

We have been writing extensively on issues involving third-party reproduction as the propaganda on surrogacy, egg donation, and IVF is strong right now. Most people have not done the necessary research to understand the medical and ethical concerns in this area.

That is why the CBC exists. Our work needs generous support to help us educate the public on the significant concerns around third-party reproduction.

Now is the time for people to hear the stories highlighted in the CBC films. Our award-winning films Breeders: A Subclass of Women, Maggie’s Story, Eggsploitation, #BigFertility, and Anonymous Father’s Day, all detail the inherent ethical issues involved in third-party reproduction through the real and raw human stories it affects.

It is one thing to make these important films; it is another to get people to watch them. Please follow us on social media and share the snippets from our films and podcasts. This simple act can help us promote our films to the public.

And you can support our mission with your gifts to the CBC’s work. From a one-time gift, monthly giving, a gift of stock, or a grant from a Donor Advised Fund, you can become a part of our efforts to promote the CBC locally and worldwide!

Please reach out at any time to connect and discuss our ongoing work or the possibility of hosting a local event with the CBC in your area. We are grateful no matter how you give because your gifts make our work possible.