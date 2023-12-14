With the hustle and bustle of the holidays, we want to wish you all a wonderful holiday season.

As you think about your end-of-year giving for 2023, we would love for you to consider the CBCNetwork for your support.

2023 is not over for the CBCNetwork. For those who follow our work, you know there are numerous projects in the works as we head into 2024. From finishing another hard-hitting exposé on the dangers of gender ideology to our Paul Ramsey Institute, our staff turns every dollar of support into real cultural change .

And we do this all with the smallest non-profit staff in the industry!

This time last year we were completing our promotion of our last film The Detransition Diaries , which was the spark for several groups stepping into the gender critical debate. And while more voices help bring these issues to the public, THERE IS NO ORGANIZATION LIKE THE CBCNETWORK. Our approach to bioethics which includes academic scholarship and practical, real-life stories of those affected by violations of those ethics, can help everyone grappling with these very complicated issues.

Our new film The Lost Boys: Searching for Manhood documents the dilemma of males sucked into the gender cult and shows how they were driven to hate the body they were born in as they struggled to understand themselves. From tragedy, there follows the light of optimism that people are realizing the danger of chemical and medical transition and that there is hope for those still lost in the haze of gender ideology.

At the CBCNetwork, we are looking for some very special supporters to come alongside us and help us end 2023 well. We are still working on matching our Templeton grant, which funds our Paul Ramsey Institute. The PRI is an essential and exceptional cultural point that provides training and networking for students and scholars whose work addresses bioethics. As a check on our run-away culture, we need to be at the forefront of academic scholarship that influences all levels of thought, and the PRI is uniquely positioned to do that!

Additionally, we want to thank those who have given support to our new film. The push to make a film dealing with male transition was strong. The film is currently in post-production and should be released in January 2024. We are looking to raise $49,000 between now and January for a huge marketing push. Please partner with us in getting our message and mission out to those who need it the most!

As always, the CBCNetwork’s goals are ambitious. Every dime of support from each of you goes right back into the CBC’s mission to present a different and counter-narrative to the pressing concerns regarding bioethics and medical technology.

WE ARE GRATEFUL FOR YOUR SUPPORT AND LOOK FORWARD TO PARTNERING WITH YOU FOR A BETTER HUMAN FUTURE.

Gratefully,

Kirstin Wallace, Esq.

CBCNetwork Development Director