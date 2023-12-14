Liz, a social scientist and donor-conceived person, joins Kallie Fell on The CBCNetwork’s podcast Venus Rising to discuss the complications of donor-conception, even when a child is raised knowing the truth about their conception. Liz earned her Ph.D. in Social/Personality Psychology from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 2021. Since then she’s been an Assistant Professor of Psychology & Sociology at California Northstate University. Inspired by her own experience, Liz now studies attachment in donor-conception. She also recently founded a startup called Conception Connection which seeks to empower donor-conceived people by helping them with identity-related challenges and relationship building.

Imagine starting each day wondering if you might be connected to another half-sibling. What is Liz’s research showing about donor-conception? Is research being conducted on the donor-conceived population? What is Conception Connection (ConceptionConnection.com) and how can you get involved? Should egg and sperm donation be abolished? Join Liz and I as we discuss these questions and so much more! You can also find out more about Liz at https://elizabethblozano.com/.
Watch the full interview on YouTube.