As we wrap up season 4 of Venus Rising (now available on Spotify, iTunes, and Podomatic), I thought it appropriate to welcome back Camille Kiefel to the show! If you missed the first conversation with Camille, I encourage you to go back and have a listen as she shares with us her personal story of how she embraced a non-binary identity and was convinced to have her breasts removed in 2020.

Now, after addressing her physical and mental health issues, Camille embraces her life as a woman and is speaking out to help others. Today we focus on her advocacy work as she shares with us how she hopes to help others who are being led down the path she once was.

You can find Camille on Twitter @getbettertweets and you can support Camille with her lawsuit at https://www.givesendgo.com/camille_kiefel_lawsuit