We are very pleased to announce the nine fellows joining the 2023 Paul Ramsey Institute. We had a truly outstanding group of applicants and thank everyone who applied for their interest in the program.

The CBC’s two-year fellowship brings leading thinkers in the field of bioethics together with current graduate students, medical students, law students, and early-career academics for a two-year educational program.

AARON DUCKSWORTH

Aaron Ducksworth is pursuing a PhD in Christian Ethics at Southeastern Seminary. He is interested in social ethics, broadly conceived, and some of his research interests include political and public theologies, technology and bioethics, African American theological ethics, and race and the social imaginary. Currently, Aaron is working on retrieving the theology and ethics of pre-Civil Rights social ethicist, George D. Kelsey, for contemporary use in the public square. Aaron earned a Master of Theology from Southeastern Seminary, an MDiv., and a BS in Interdisciplinary Studies from Mississippi State University. He also teaches adjunctively at Anderson University.