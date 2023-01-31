Welcome back to Venus Rising, now available on Spotify, iTunes, and Podomatic.

Lately, Venus Rising has had the opportunity to sit down with those willing to share their personal stories of how they were harmed by the gender identity industry. Today we welcome yet another woman who bought the lie that she could become a man. Mary spent the last four years on testosterone, but now she is detransitioning and is sharing her story in hopes that others avoid harming themselves with transgender ideology.

Mary hopes to be a beacon of hope for those with gender dysphoria. You can find and follow Mary on Twitter @fandaflames

Per Mary’s request, we have chosen not to show her face in this interview, so only Kallie is visible in this video.