Friday, March 10, 2023 | Doors open at 6:OO pm | Redwood City, CA: exact location TBA

As a supporter of The Center for Bioethics and Culture, we would like to formally invite you to a private showing of our newest documentary, The Detransition Diaries: Saving Our Sisters, which will be followed by a Q&A with the filmmakers and a parent on the forefront of the gender ideology battle.

We have seating for 70 and are hoping to have a full theater, so bring the whole family.

Doors will open at 6; film to start promptly at 7:00 PM. Food and beverages will be available to purchase at the location.

As a bonus, please follow this link to watch an original song written, produced, and sung by Cat Cattinson, a young woman profiled for The Detransition Diaries.

In consideration of the safety of all event participants and attendees, we will not be publicizing the specific event location. A member of our staff team will contact registrants with pertinent info on an individual basis.