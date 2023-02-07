Dear friends,

Already a month into 2023 and our work at the CBC has hit the ground running. We are hard at work finalizing our new book, which is a follow-up to our 10th film, The Detransition Diaries – Saving our Sisters. The book will highlight the very human stories profiled in our film and is a comprehensive view of the dangers of gender ideology from a historical and medical ethics perspective.

We are still working toward releasing The Detransition Diaries for free on YouTube. We are looking to raise $60,000 to cover the costs associated with the production of the file, and we have had very slow progress in reaching our goal. We need help from our generous supporters to help us reach it. The mission of the CBC is always to gather diverse voices and educate the public on these important bioethical issues. Please think about contributing to this campaign by going to our donation page and finding a level of support that fits with your 2023 budget.

Nothing highlights the growth of the CBC quite like our growing influence on YouTube through our Venus Rising podcast. Our Executive Director, Kallie Fell, continues to offer up informative and educational interviews that highlight the dangers of the commodification of the human body and the assault on the civil liberties of women, children, and men.

Our most recent interview with artist, activist, and investigative journalist at The 11th Hour Blog, Jennifer Bilek, is a blunt and essential discussion on the pipeline between unfettered corporatism and the gender industry.

Lastly, SAVE THE DATE for our annual Ramsey Dinner. *PLEASE NOTE VENUE CHANGE*

September 24, 2023

The Bridges Golf Club

9000 S. Gale Ridge Road

San Ramon, CA 94582

Our speaker this year is Dr. James Lindsay, a highly sought-after author and speaker on postmodernism, politics as religion, and the philosophy of science. But do not let his credentials scare you from a talk that will be full of Dr. Lindsay’s signature sarcasm and common sense that he brings to these very serious topics.

We look forward to partnering with you in 2023 to bring a message of hope and serious scholarship to the bioethical field. If you ever want to connect with our work on a deeper level or discuss hosting an event with the CBC in your area, please feel free to reach out any time.

With Gratitude,

Jennifer Lahl, President

Kallie Fell, Executive Director

Kirstin Wallace, Development Director

P.S. Please do not forget to visit our donation page and find a monthly support level so we can continue to bring this essential information to the public. Even $10 a month allows us to promote our mission around the world!