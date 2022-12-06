Dear friends,

For the CBC, 2022 has been a year of growth and expansion, all with the smallest non-profit staff in the industry.

Our President, Jennifer Lahl, has kept up a hectic and rewarding speaking schedule. She has crisscrossed the US speaking to numerous organizations. She also managed an international jaunt to both New Zealand and London, which has expanded the CBC’s reach and support. Jennifer’s busy interview schedule as a sought-after expert in the field of bioethics is seeing fruit for the CBC’s reach to a large and receptive audience. You can see Jennifer’s various talks on bioethics in 2022 on our YouTube channel (here, here, here, and here).

Our podcast, Venus Rising, by Executive Director Kallie Fell, has finished its fourth season, bringing together people to have the tough conversations around third-party reproduction, egg donation, and gender ideology. From feminists, to researchers, to medical experts, and to detranstioners, these personal stories of people speaking to the cultural failings of our society have a hopeful theme where individuals are seeing a reorienting to sanity. We invite you to watch Kallie’s most recent episodes with Abel Garcia, a male detransitioner, and Milli Hill, a gender critical feminist.

All of this is rounded out by the CBC’s 10th film – The Detransition Diaries: Saving our Sisters – which premiered on September 19, 2022, to international acclaim. The film is currently available to rent on Vimeo. In the stories of Helene, Kat, and Grace, we see the rising number of young girls and women who, after trying to live their lives as men, ultimately decide to detransition and embrace their biological sex. Even with this dark subject matter, these stories are rays of hope for families struggling with gender dysphoric children.

With the hustle and bustle of the holidays, we want to wish you all a wonderful holiday season. As you think about your end of year giving for 2022, we would love for you to consider the CBC for your support.

Our final campaign of the year is to raise an optimistic $100,000 to cover the production and marketing costs of our most recent film. Once we reach our goal, we will immediately be removing the Vimeo paywall and pushing it out for free on YouTube. This allows us to reach hundreds of thousands more people who are hungry for information and guidance on the gender ideology question. Please contact our development director, Kirstin Wallace, if you would like to help with this campaign.

We have ambitious goals for the CBC, and we are looking to start 2023 with our boots on the ground ready for all our new projects. Every dime of support from each of you goes right back into the CBC’s mission to present a different and counter narrative to the pressing concerns regarding bioethics and medical technology. We are grateful for your support and look forward to partnering with you for a better human future.

With gratitude,

Jennifer Lahl, President

Kallie Fell, Executive Director

Kirstin Wallace, Development Director