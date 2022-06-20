Welcome back to Venus Rising, now available on SpotifyiTunes, and Podomatic! Today’s episode is also available for view on our YouTube channel.

TullipR is active on Twitter and in running the detrans males group, which he started in April of this year. One of his recent tweets went viral, when he posted,

“I want to tell everyone what they took from us, what irreversible really means, and what that reality looks like for us. No one told me any of what I’m going to tell you now.”

TullipR is here to share his story as a male detransitioner. From the ages of 26 to 34 TullipR lived as a trans woman, including hormone therapy and full genital surgery in 2018.