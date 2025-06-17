Pleasant Hill, CA — The Center for Bioethics and Culture Network (CBC) proudly announces the 2025–2027 cohort of the Paul Ramsey Institute (PRI) Fellows—a distinguished group of emerging scholars and practitioners dedicated to advancing bioethics grounded in human dignity, theological reflection, and moral clarity.

This year’s cohort includes professionals from across medicine, theology, law, public policy, and ethics. Fellows include policy analyst Emma Waters (The Heritage Foundation); pediatrician and health media innovator Dr. Peter Rezkalla (“Doctor Disney”); disability advocate and Ph.D. candidate Jane Thornton (Pontifical Regina Apostolorum University); ICU nurse and clinical ethicist Micah Rojo (Duke University Hospital); medical-psychiatric resident Dr. Jordan Hildenbrand (Emory University); and theologian and church historian Bryan Just (Trinity Evangelical Divinity School/CBC).

The cohort also features rising voices like ethicist and future law student Tanner Whetzel, University of Chicago Ph.D. candidate Anna Stoneman, and United Methodist clergywoman Rev. Annie McGregor Meek, whose pastoral and chaplaincy experience brings vital insight to questions of life, death, and community care.

“These Fellows represent the best of what the Paul Ramsey Institute exists to cultivate—intellectual excellence, deep compassion, and moral courage,” said Kallie Fell, Executive Director of the CBC. “We’re thrilled to support their growth and amplify their voice in a culture that desperately needs moral clarity.”

PRI Fellows participate in a two-year program of seminars, mentoring, and collaborative scholarship inspired by the legacy of Paul Ramsey—one of the 20th century’s leading voices in Christian medical ethics.

