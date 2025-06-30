June 25th, 2025

Re: Opposition to SB62

To: Mia Bonta (Chair), Phillip Chen (Vice Chair) and Members of the California State Assembly Committee on Health

On behalf of the Center for Bioethics and Culture Network (CBC), I write to express strong opposition to Senate Bill 62, which would significantly expand California’s Essential Health Benefits (EHB) to include a broad array of infertility “treatments,” including in vitro fertilization (IVF), gamete donation, surrogacy-related services, and indefinite gamete storage.

While supporting individuals facing infertility is a worthy goal, SB 62 conflates elective reproductive technologies with medically necessary care, and in doing so, raises serious ethical, medical, and financial concerns. Especially since restorative reproductive medicine has similar outcomes with far less health risks, financial burden, or ethical implications.

SB 62 goes well beyond the current requirements of SB 729, which already mandates coverage of up to three IVF cycles and unlimited embryo transfers for large group plans. SB 62 would further: mandate coverage for donor gametes and surrogacy services, require insurance to cover indefinite embryo and gamete storage, and include elective procedures not recognized as “essential” under federal law.

