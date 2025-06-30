The Center for Bioethics and Culture submitted a formal letter opposing Pennsylvania’s HB350 because it prioritizes contractual arrangements over the rights and welfare of children and women. By permitting paid surrogacy and establishing parentage by contract, HB350 dangerously commodifies children and exploits women’s reproductive labor. It also weakens critical safeguards—such as background checks and home studies—that are essential in protecting children placed in non-biological care. We oppose this bill because it advances the interests of the fertility industry at the expense of ethical responsibility, transparency, and human dignity.

June 19th, 2025

Re: Opposition to HB 350, “Uniform Parentage Act,” – Potential Harm in Surrogacy and Parental Safeguards

On behalf of the Center for Bioethics and Culture, I write to express our grave concerns regarding House Bill 350—which codifies provisions of the Uniform Parentage Act into Pennsylvania law.

While we recognize the intent to modernize parentage statutes, the proposed HB 350 raises profound ethical issues regarding the well-being of children and surrogate mothers, potentially facilitating the commodification of children and weakening vital safeguards that protect vulnerable parties. Read the entire letter of opposition