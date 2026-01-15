Following recent conversations on Capitol Hill about the growing harms of the fertility industry, Representatives today issued a press release expressing support for the SAFE KIDS Act—legislation previously introduced by Sen. Rick Scott to protect children from exploitation within the commercial fertility and surrogacy industry, including abuses tied to foreign adversaries. This moment underscores what the Center for Bioethics and Culture has been documenting for years: an unaccountable, profit-driven fertility industry has turned women’s bodies and children’s lives into commodities—and foreign nationals are taking full advantage.

Under current U.S. law, wealthy foreign interests can contract American women as surrogates, secure U.S. birthright citizenship for children they may never meet or raise themselves, and operate largely outside meaningful oversight. Women absorb the medical risk. Children bear lifelong consequences. This isn’t innovation—it’s reproductive trafficking hiding in plain sight.

Safeguarding children, protecting women from medical and economic exploitation, and defending human dignity requires drawing real boundaries where the market will not. The SAFE KIDS Act—first proposed to confront these systemic failures and close dangerous legal loopholes—represents a critical step toward restoring accountability and affirming a simple truth: children are not products, and reproduction should never be an industry optimized for profit over people.