First and foremost, surrogacy raises profound ethical concerns, particularly when funded by taxpayer dollars. The process often involves complex contractual agreements that can lead to the exploitation of economically vulnerable women, who may feel pressured into becoming surrogates due to financial hardship. The potential for coercion and inequality in such

arrangements must not be overlooked, especially within a Medicaid population that is, by definition, financially disadvantaged. Further, bills like Raised Bill No. 7022 put Connecticut’s physicians in complicated positions. Doctors must coordinate care between the intended parent(s) or “infertile” individuals and a surrogate mother, raising ethical concerns over decisionmaking rights and medical risks for both already existing in a marginalized community. Many pregnancies achieved from fertility treatment, like surrogate pregnancies, are considered highrisk. The surrogate mother may develop pregnancy complications, putting doctors in a challenging position regarding liability, informed consent, and treatment decisions. Finally, Medicaid or private insurance may not cover all medical procedures for either the surrogate or the intended parent, creating funding gaps and logistical hurdles for both.

CBC Testimony on H.B. No. 7022: An Act Promoting Equity In Medicaid Coverage for Fertility Health Care: read the full document here.