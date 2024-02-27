Join us on Saturday, March 16th for a private screening and book signing event featuring producers, writers, directors, and authors Kallie Fell and Jennifer Lahl, with special guest Erin Friday. We will be screening the Center for Bioethics and Culture Network’s eleventh documentary film titled, The Lost Boys: Searching for Manhood. This film completes the trilogy of films which explore the topic of the transgender “gender affirmation” therapy as the main treatment for minors and young adults experiencing a misalignment between their body and their feelings. Jennifer and Kallie will also be signing their newest book The Detransition Dairies; a personal and historical book that recounts the stories of five women and two men who felt they were born in the wrong body as well as outlines the history of the “gender-affirmation” movement, including the various individuals and organizations who have peddled the idea that the sexual binary is arbitrary. Guests can receive a signed copy of the book for a $20 donation to the CBC Network.

Special guest Erin Friday, a licensed California attorney for more than 25 years and a parent whose daughter used to believe that she was a boy will be joining us on this occasion to talk about the Protect Kids of California Act of 2024. Event-goers will have an opportunity to sign this important state-wide ballot initiative. Erin also co-leads the Western Region of Our Duty, an international group of parents and allies who are fighting to protect children and vulnerable adults against gender ideology.