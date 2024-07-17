CBC is proud to be a cosponsor with Genspect USA for a one-day in-person conference for ROGD (Rapid Onset Gender Dysphoria) Awareness Day 2024. As more and more young people are expressing trans identification, we have to wonder why? Is social contagion at the heart of this? Societal pressure to fit into gender boxes? Pressures on young people to express their personality through stereotypical “masculine” or “feminine” traits can lead to adults encouraging them down a path of lifelong medicalization. Such medicalization can have irreversible consequences to both body and spirit, as we’ve learned first hand through listening to survivors of trans medicine. Our documentaries Detransition Diaries: Saving Our Sisters and Lost Boys: Searching for Manhood tell the stories of these individuals in their own voices. If you are as passionate about defending minors from medical harm as we are here at CBC, please consider joining us at this in-person conference in Chicago.

What is the phenomenon of Rapid Onset Gender Dysphoria? What role do schools play in affecting this phenomenon? How can you and your children prepare and thrive in the new school year?

Featuring Lisa Littman MD, Michael Bailey PhD, James Lindsay PhD, Jennifer Sey, Beth Feeley, Erin Friday Esq, January Littlejohn, Scarlett Johnson, Shannon Adcock, Alvin Lui, Jeannette Cooper, Daniel Cragg Esq, and more.

Space is limited. This event will be recorded for future viewing and CME (Continuing Medical Education).

The event will take place in Chicago’s North Shore area.

Questions: Please contact event organizer carrie@genspect.org.