now available on Spotify, iTunes, and Podomatic.

We are excited you’re joining us for the first episode of season 5 with Eve Wiley! Originally from a small rural town in Texas, Eve uncovered a life changing family secret about her genetic identity. In 2019, she shared her story to expose the dark side of the grossly unregulated fertility industry. Eve’s story, documented by ABC’s 20/20, thrust her into an advocacy role to raise awareness on fertility fraud and negligence. She has successfully lobbied to change the laws in many states to protect those using artificial reproductive technologies, and continues to advocate for more accountability within the industry.

You can find and follow Eve by going to her website and on Twitter/X at @EveAndrewsWiley. We hope today’s episode inspires you to think beyond the masses!