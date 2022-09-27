Venus Rising exists to challenge listeners to think beyond the masses, especially as it pertains to women’s health. It is with that goal in mind that today we welcome, Gerda, a 27-year-old woman from Poland, who started to identify as trans at the age of 14 and began the process of social transition at 19 and medical transition at 21. After eight years of living as a transman, she came to the conclusion that the majority of her ‘gender dysphoria’ was a mixture of her psychological trauma and normal teen angst. Detransitioning helped her to change her life for the better and she’s here today to share her story.