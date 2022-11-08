Welcome back to Venus Rising, now available on Spotify, iTunes, and Podomatic.

Abel Garcia joins us on Venus Rising to share his story as a male detransitioner. Abel changed his name, took estrogen, and went under the knife for both “top” and “bottom” surgery. Facing many roadblocks, Abel has worked hard to detransition and is sharing his story with hopes to help minimize the number of people who will be harmed by the claim that it is possible to change sex.

Abel is active on Instagram, Twitter and YouTube under the handle @officialabelg.