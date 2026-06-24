Many people ask how they can help advance policies that support authentic, patient-centered fertility care. Here is one simple opportunity.

The Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, and Treasury are accepting public comments through July 13 on a proposed federal rule regarding employer-sponsored fertility benefits. This proposal presents an important opportunity to encourage the inclusion of root-cause approaches to infertility—often called Restorative Reproductive Medicine (RRM)—which focus on diagnosing and treating underlying health conditions rather than bypassing them.

We encourage you to submit a brief public comment supporting the inclusion of root-cause fertility care, comprehensive diagnostic evaluation, and restorative treatments within any fertility benefit framework. Maybe you or your family have been negatively impacted by the fertility industry and want to share your story! Every comment is reviewed as part of the federal rulemaking process, and thoughtful feedback and personal testimony can help shape the final policy.

For those interested in participating, we have provided The Heritage Foundation’s background guide with key information and suggested areas for comment. Please take a few minutes to learn more and consider adding your voice before the July 13 deadline. You can easily submit your comment here.