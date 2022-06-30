We’ve got a busy summer planned at the CBC. Jennifer is just back from NYC where we wrapped up our last interview for our new film, which focuses primarily on the stories of three young women who, believing they were born in the wrong body, tried to transition to the opposite sex only to realize it did not fix any of their problems. These women have now detransitioned and are speaking out to raise awareness.

