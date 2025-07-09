The Australian Law Reform Commission is soliciting submissions for their Surrogacy Reform Issues Paper.

The Issues Paper introduces our inquiry and explains what we have been asked to do. It provides a brief overview of surrogacy laws in Australia.

The Issues Paper also sets out some principles we may use to guide reform and lists some reform issues that appear to be a high priority. We are interested to know your thoughts about these principles or issues, or any other principles or issues you want us to consider.