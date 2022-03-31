As women gathered from all around the world to attend the 66th annual Commission on the Status of Women at the United Nations, to discuss achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls, we hosted an important conversation about true equality and the protection of women and girls.

Jennifer Lahl is a filmmaker whose films document the stories of the exploitation of women and children caused by #BigFertility and #BigPharma @JenniferLahl

Beth Stelzer is a homemaker, mom, and amateur powerlifter in Minnesota. She founded Save Women’s Sports in early 2019 and stresses that defending women in athletics ought not be a partisan nor religious issue. @BethStelzer

Natasha Chart is a civic engagement coach, pollster, author, and president of Chart Consulting LLC. She helps engaged citizens work to save democracy. @NatashaChart

Libby Emmons is Editor-in chief for The Post Millennial. She has been published in Quillette, Spectator, New York Post, The Federalist, and others. @libbyemmons

Kellie-Jay Keen is a British women’s rights campaigner, focused on the word woman, and by extension, female language that she wants to ringfence for women only because, “without our language we cannot speak about the rights we seek to protect.” GETTR: @posieparker