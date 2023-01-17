Welcome back to Venus Rising, now available on Spotify, iTunes, and Podomatic.

Happy New Year! We would like to ring in 2023 speaking with artist, activist, and investigative journalist, Jennifer Bilek. As well as receiving many awards for her portraiture, Jennifer’s journalism has been featured in Tablet Magazine, First Things, The Post Millennial, and many other publications. She writes about the intersections of unfettered corporatism, technology, and the gender industry on her blog, The 11th Hour, found on Twitter @11thBlog or online.

Today we talk at length with Jennifer about protecting women’s spaces and rights, transgender ideology and transhumanism. You can find and follow Jennifer on Twitter with the handle @bjportraits.