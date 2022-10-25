Welcome back to Venus Rising, now available on Spotify, iTunes, and Podomatic.

Earlier this year, a woman named Jennie reached out to us with the hopes of warning others before they, like her, are swept up in the assisted reproduction vortex. Jennie and her husband spent seven years facing the heartbreak of infertility before their son was born at the very beginning of the global pandemic in March of 2020. Jennie and her husband went through three grueling rounds of IUIs and one round of IVF in order to conceive their son and in hindsight, Jennie now realizes the moral and ethical compromises that she made, resulting in 29 frozen embryos. Jennie wishes that she would have been more educated on ethical ways to do IVF before jumping on the fertility rollercoaster, and while she is so thankful for her son, her and her husband are now faced with the ethical ramifications of having so many frozen embryos.