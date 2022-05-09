A few weeks ago, I received an email from a young woman who was exposed to the dangers and tragedy of the surrogacy industry as a young child. Jaida shared with me her childhood story about the untimely passing of her mother from complications after a surrogate pregnancy.

Now, as a young adult, Jaida lives in Orange County with her husband and is an undergraduate student studying Theology at Grand Canyon University. Graciously, she agreed to come on Venus Rising to share her story with the masses. So, today we welcome Jaida as she gives an eyewitness account to her mother’s surrogacy pregnancy, and the complications and loss that followed.