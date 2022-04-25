Welcome back to Venus Rising, now available on Spotify, iTunes, and Podomatic! Today’s episode is also available for view on our YouTube channel.

We have had the opportunity to talk with so many wonderful people this season and today is no exception. Today we welcome Rachel, a 31-year-old detransitioned lesbian woman, brave enough to share with us her deeply personal story. Rachel lived for five years as a “transman,” taking injectable testosterone, but stopped medical transition and ceased identifying as transgender. She became popular on Twitter for being outspoken about the long-term health effects of cross-sex hormones and transition-related surgeries and has done several interviews regarding the topic. Though she is no longer active on Twitter, you can find her on Medium under @habituallyfemme.