Executive Director Kallie Fell was featured on Spanish language news program Al Rojo Vivo on Telemundo talking about surrogacy and its impact on Latina women.

In the first segment, the anchors provide an overview of the questions surrounding surrogacy and its impact on Latina women, whose bodies are contracted at high rates for surrogacy arrangements.

On the second segment, we hear from Kallie, as well as Kelly Martinez, a Latina woman who was a three-time gestational surrogate and suffered life-threatening complications. You can hear her whole story in our film #BigFertility.