Simplified and Traditional Chinese subtitles are now available for our documentary film Eggsploitation. The film is now available in six languages.

If you haven’t seen the film yet, it will give you a portrait of the fertility industry that you’re not likely to get from the mainstream media and the cheerful advertisements to both egg donors and egg buyers.

The infertility industry in the United States has grown to a multi-billion dollar business. What is its main commodity? Human eggs. Young women all over the world are solicited by ads—via college campus bulletin boards, social media, online classifieds—offering up to $100,000 for their “donated” eggs, to “help make someone’s dream come true.” But who is this egg donor? Is she treated justly? What are the short- and long-term risks to her health? The answers to these questions will disturb you…

Produced by The Center for Bioethics and Culture (Lines That Divide, 2009), Eggsploitation spotlights the booming business of human eggs told through the tragic and revealing stories of real women who became involved and whose lives have been changed forever. Written, directed and produced by Jennifer Lahl, Evan Rosa (writer) and Justin Baird (director and editor).