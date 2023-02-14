Welcome back to Venus Rising, now available on Spotify, iTunes, and Podomatic.

Today on Venus Rising we have the pleasure to welcome Shulamit Ferber a programmer and feminist activist from Tel Aviv, Israel. Shulamit studied Interactive Studies at Sapir College in Sderot, Israel. After college, Shulamit started writing for the feminist media outlet “Politically Correct” about various issues, and in recent years decided to concentrate on the issue of surrogacy and the booming fertility industry in Israel – our focus for today’s conversation and discussion. Apart from her day job, Shulamit is a talented cartoonist, drawing comics titled “Why Ruin Everything.”