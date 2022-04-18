Dear friends,

We have been given a generous gift and a unique opportunity to match a $30,000 donation.

Opportunities like this allow small and modest nonprofits like the CBC to double a gift and really capitalize on projects and opportunities. Our two biggest financial needs at the CBC at this time are the completion of our newest film and preparing to accept our next cohort of Paul Ramsey Institute fellows.

CBC is both active in the public square (educating and making arguments for ethical medicine, biotechnology, and science), as well as investing in future leaders and thinkers, preparing them to enter their professional careers with the ability to think deeply and critically about ethics.

Help us reach our goal by May 31 so we can hit the ground running this summer on our important work. Can we count on you as we work these next few weeks to match this gift?

With gratitude,

Jennifer Lahl, CBC President

Kallie Fell, CBC Executive Director

P.S. For gifts at these levels you can receive these special perks:

$5000- Associated Producer credit in the film

$2500- sneak peak at rough cuts along the way

$1000- access to a private screening pre-launch with the filmmakers

$100- first look at the film before general audience release.

