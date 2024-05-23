We founded the Paul Ramsey Institute in 2012 to build a training program for leadership in bioethics. Our alumni are truly changing the world, asking questions about what it means to be human, and how to maintain our humanity as medical technologies rapidly change.

PRI fellow Matthew Rose published in First Things about the “Suicide of the Radical Right,” last month. He is also the director of the Barry Center at the Morningside Institute, which guides scholars in courageous academic research.

In March, two PRI alumni, Brewer Eberly and Ben Frush, published in Mere Orthodoxy, “Teach Us to Number Our Days: Health Anxiety and Faithful Anticipation”. Eberly and Frush are both clinicians, writing about how the current medical care system compromises the chance of dying in integrity with our values.

Our PRI Alumni do so much to advance the conversation around bioethics worldwide. At our annual Paul Ramsey Award Dinner, we gather to honor their work. This year’s Ramsey Fellow, Dr. Jeffrey Bishop will present, and we’ll also hear from our keynote speaker, Riley Gaines. We have just a handful of tickets remaining for the PRI Dinner, so make sure to reserve one for you and any guests as soon as you can!