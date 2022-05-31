Did you know the CBC has a podcast? We just wrapped up the final episode of our third season of Venus Rising, now available on Spotify, iTunes, Podomatic , and even YouTube. Season 4 will kick off in September, but in the meantime, we encourage you to catch up on some of our highlights from season 3:

Be sure to let us know which episodes resonate most with you or if there are any subjects you’re hoping we might tackle in the future. Have a great summer, and we will see you back on Venus Rising in September!